Censure motion filed, targets Prayut, 10 others

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to the press after the cabinet meeting at Government House on Tuesday. He and 10 other cabinet ministers are the targets of the opposition's no-confidence debate. (Photo: Government House)

Opposition parties in the House of Representatives on Wednesday filed a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and 10 other cabinet ministers for debate under Section 151 of the constitution.

The motion was submitted to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai by core members of the opposition led by Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party.



The opposition cited the following reasons for submitting the censure motion - that the government has failed in its handling of the country's administration, intentionally violated the constitution and ethical standards, condoned corrupt practices, failed to implement its policies delivered to parliament or to heed objections raised by the opposition, violated human rights and caused damage to democracy.



The cabinet ministers to be grilled in the debate are:



- Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Prime Minister and Defence Minister;

- Jurin Laksanawisit, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce;

- Anutin Chanvirakul, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health;

- Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the Deputy Prime Minister;

- Gen Anupong Paojinda, the Minister of Interior;

- Saksayam Chidchob, the Minister of Transport;

- Chaiwut Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, the Minister of Digital Economy and Society;

- Juti Krairiksh, the Minister of Social Development and Human Security;

- Santi Prompat, the Deputy Minister of Finance;

- Nipon Boonyamanee, the Deputy Minister of Interior; and

- Suchart Chomklin, the Minister of Labour.



Dr Cholnan said he expected the no-confidence debate to last five days, probably July 18-22.