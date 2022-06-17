Chadchart: Prayut stressed need for cooperation

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt exit the room together after Friday's talks at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration at Government House. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha stressed the need for close cooperation between the government and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) at talks on Friday, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said.

Mr Chadchart said the prime minister said he was looking forward to working closely with City Hall under its new leadership.

"We have no problems. The BMA is under the supervision of the Interior Ministry," he told reporters at Government House.

Mr Chadchart and Gen Prayut met for the first time since the May 22 city polls, which he won by a landslide.

Mr Chadchart and new Pattaya Governor Poramase Ngamphiches both attended the meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Mr Chadchart was transport minister under the government of then prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra when Gen Prayut, then army commander-in-chief, led the military coup in 2014. Mr Chadchart spent time in detention.

Last month, Mr Chadchart said that soldiers covered him with a bag and tied his hands before taking him to an unknown location on the day of the coup, May 22.

This issue was not raised at Friday's talks with the prime minister, he said.