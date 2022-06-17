Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chadchart: Prayut stressed need for cooperation
Thailand
Politics

Chadchart: Prayut stressed need for cooperation

published : 17 Jun 2022 at 15:37

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt exit the room together after Friday's talks at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration at Government House. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt exit the room together after Friday's talks at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration at Government House. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha stressed the need for close cooperation between the government and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) at talks on Friday, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said.

Mr Chadchart said the prime minister said he was looking forward to working closely with City Hall under its new leadership.

"We have no problems. The BMA is under the supervision of the Interior Ministry," he told reporters at Government House.

Mr Chadchart and Gen Prayut met for the first time since the May 22 city polls, which he won by a landslide.

Mr Chadchart and new Pattaya Governor Poramase Ngamphiches both attended the meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Mr Chadchart was transport minister under the government of then prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra when Gen Prayut, then army commander-in-chief, led the military coup in 2014. Mr Chadchart spent time in detention.

Last month, Mr Chadchart said that soldiers covered him with a bag and tied his hands before taking him to an unknown location on the day of the coup, May 22.

This issue was not raised at Friday's talks with the prime minister, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Japan defence chief to hold talks with Asean

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday he will hold a meeting of defense ministers with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) next week in Cambodia, part of efforts to keep close tabs on China's growing maritime assertiveness in the region.

15:44
Thailand

Chadchart: Prayut stressed need for cooperation

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha stressed the need for close cooperation between the government and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) at talks on Friday, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said.

15:37
Thailand

Boy, 14, treated, recovers after using cannabis

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 14-year-old boy who was admitted to a hospital after consuming cannabis and developing neurological symptoms quickly recovered and was discharged after treatment.

15:01