Chadchart tours Klong Toey district
Thailand
Politics

Chadchart tours Klong Toey district

Pledges to fix public complaint channels

published : 20 Jun 2022 at 06:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt chats with an elderly resident during a tour of Klong Toey district on Sunday. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt chats with an elderly resident during a tour of Klong Toey district on Sunday. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Sunday visited Klong Toey district where he vowed to resolve myriad pressing issues including a flawed complaint-reporting system.

Mr Chadchart met officials during his mobile inspection campaign of various districts which started with Klong Toey on Sunday.

The participants discussed practical problems faced by district officials and how to tackle them.

A slew of operational problems affecting Klong Toey district were identified: homelessness, panhandling and pestering of motorists by windscreen cleaners at intersections, and a lack of street lights in some areas.

Others were cluttered communication cables along with congestion caused by work to bury power lines, chronic traffic jams at the delayed overpass project at Na Ranong intersection, footpath repairs along Rama IV Road, and problems associated with street vendors.

Mr Chadchart also became aware of problems with the Traffy Fondue (TF) application for reporting problems and submitting suggestions.

He said information compiled by TF was not updated. Moreover, some state agencies are not a part of the system, hampering problem-solving efforts.

Complaints aired via TF in some cases failed to get a response, resulting in complainants re-submitting their grievances many times.

Mr Chadchart said there have been more than 20,000 complaints received via the TF application. He said certain problems could be solved right away while other issues will require help from various agencies.

"When [officials] receive complaints, they shouldn't say it's not their duty. Instead they need to say the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is getting in touch with various agencies to bring attention to the problem," the governor said.

Among the most frequent complaints lodged are those concerning youngsters working as windscreen cleaners at intersections. Mr Chadchart said success in dealing with this kind of issue lies with cooperation from agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

More than 900 complaints have been filed in Klong Toey district. Of them, 600 were being investigated while 142 complaints have been resolved.

