Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Police uniform change 'on hold'
Thailand
Politics

Police uniform change 'on hold'

published : 21 Jun 2022 at 04:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A proposed change to the uniform worn by parliament police will be put on hold after it ran into opposition from critics who called it unnecessary during a time of economic difficulty.

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said on Monday he issued a provision in a parliament president announcement delaying procurement of the new uniforms which is now likely to go ahead during the next parliament.

Mr Chuan issued the original announcement on changing the parliamentary police uniform on June 12, saying changes were needed to make it look more suitable in modern society.

The announcement governed the procurement of the new uniform despite the current uniform having only been in use for about six months.

Opponents called it "unnecessary" and "unjustified" during an economically difficult time.

Mr Chuan yesterday responded by saying the push for the change came mainly from the police.

To resolve the row, he said he added a provision to the parliament president announcement stating that the current uniform will remain for a while longer.

"The provision in the announcement may not take effect during my tenure [as parliament president]," Mr Chuan said.

Earlier, senior officials responsible for parliament's security called for an internal meeting to sound out opinions from related units which mostly agreed a change of uniform at the present time would not be appropriate and that there was nothing wrong with keeping the current uniform, according to a parliament source.

Supporters of the change, however, insisted the uniform should be restyled to keep up with modern times.

The meeting also suggested only a minor change be made to the current uniform in order to save on costs.

Changing the uniform's epaulettes was suggested as a cheaper option as the current uniform was only recently introduced, the source said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Refiners deny profit tally

The Petroleum Refining Industry Club has insisted the current gross refinery margin is reasonable, rebutting an accusation that oil companies are overcharging customers for refined oil.

06:40
Business

Soft loans to grow EV chargers

The government looks set to offer soft loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups that want to invest in charging stations for electric vehicles (EV), a move aimed at increasing domestic EV purchases.

06:33
Thailand

Remain in place

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday insisted the government has not yet cancelled the emergency decree as there remain concerns that the special law is still needed, although easing of restrictions will continue and the cabinet will reassess the situation when the time is right.

06:22