Bangkok governor to assess designated rally grounds after 1 month

Political activists from the We Volunteer group prepare to walk to Lan Khon Muang in front of the City Hall office in Phra Nakhon district on Friday to mark the 90th anniversary of the Siamese Revolution on 24 June 1932. (Photo: Pornprom Sattrabhaya)

City Hall will review the use of seven locations in Bangkok for public demonstrations after one month, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Sunday, although there had been no problems so far.

The governor said he was encouraged by the peaceful rally and atmosphere at Lan Khon Muang on Friday and hoped the opening of seven sites for activities would put an end to conflicts as people have venues to express their opinions.

He was referring to the announcement of seven locations for public demonstrations. Lan Khon Muang in front of the office of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration near the Giant Swing was the first to be used for the purpose.

The sites are:

Lan Khon Muang ground in front of City Hall

The Thai-Japanese Youth Centre in Din Daeng district

The public space beneath Ratchavibha Bridge near Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 36 in Chatuchak district

The car park in front of the Phra Khanong district office

The 72nd Anniversary Stadium in Min Buri district

The Chalerm Phrakiat Stadium in Thung Khru district

Monthon Phirom Park in Taling Chan district

Members of the We Volunteer aka 'We Vo' political group on Friday gathered there to mark the 90th anniversary of the Siamese Revolution on 24 June 1932.

"We are moving in the right direction," the governor said. "It will be on a trial period for one month."

Mr Chadchart said he hoped issues other than politics would be addressed at the designated demonstration grounds to show that people could co-exist with different opinions.

"The sites are not limited to political issues. Social issues can be raised there," he said.

"Democracy respects differences of opinions. Any society where all people think the same is scary," he added.