Prayut visiting Shinawatra stronghold

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, centre, visits Wat Pa Dara Phirom in Mae Rim district, Chiang Mai, on Wednesday. (Government House photo)

CHIANG MAI: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday visited the home province of the Shinawatra family where he inspected water management, a trade fair and local development projects.

His delegation arrived at Wing 41 next to Chiang Mai airport in Muang district in the morning. Then the prime minister visited the Mae Taman sluice gate in Mae Taeng district to inspect work to increase the size of the reservoir at Mae Kuang Udom Thara dam.

Later the prime minister went to Wat Pa Dara Phirom in Mae Rim district and then the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Muang district, where he opened a trade exposition of the Federation of Thai Industries.

Small groups of opponents showed up at Chiang Mai airport and the convention facility in Muang district, while supporters gathered at the sluice gate in Mae Taeng district.

The prime minister was scheduled to visit Wat Weruwan School in Saraphi district and Mae Hia municipal office in Muang district in the afternoon to inspect coding teaching and digital transformation projects.

Chiang Mai is the home province of former prime ministers Thaksin Shinawatra and Yingluck Shinawatra and bastionof the red-shirt movement.