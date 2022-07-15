Chuan released from hospital after Covid treatment

Section
Thailand
Politics

published : 15 Jul 2022 at 14:32

writer: Online Reporters

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has been discharged from hospital after treatment for Covid-19 and will continue his recuperation at home, a spokesman said on Friday.

Sukit Atthopakorn, who is an adviser to Mr Chuan, said the speaker was allowed to leave Ramathibodi Hospital on Thursday after his condition improved. 

Mr Chuan, who is also the parliament president, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday suffering mild symptoms of the coronavirus.

It was his second recent visit to the hospital. The veteran Democrat politician, was rushed to Ramathibodi from parliament on June 28 after he developed a fever. 

