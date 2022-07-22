Group of 16 won't back 2 ministers

A group of 16 MPs mostly from small parties yesterday made it clear they will vote against at least two cabinet ministers.

Peerawit Ruangluedolphak, a list MP from the Tairaktham Party, a member of the so-called Group of 16, said the two cabinet ministers who will not get their votes of confidence are Social Development and Human Security Minister Chuti Krairiksh and Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat.

"Our votes may not be enough to oust them," Mr Peerawit said.

"But they signify our support for the clear information and solid evidence that was provided to back the allegations made against the two cabinet ministers [in the past two days of the no-confidence debate]."

Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, a Move Forward Party MP for Bangkok, accused Mr Chuti of misconduct related to a number of projects implemented by the National Housing Authority of Thailand (NHAT).

This included the appointment of a stock speculator as an executive of the NHAT, which the minister denied.

The group was also convinced by information and evidence presented by Chaiya Phromma, a Pheu Thai Party MP for Nong Bua Lam Phu, to support his allegations made against Mr Santi, said Mr Peerawit.

"The misconduct allegedly committed by Mr Santi in the Eastern Economic Corridor scheme, in particular, is very convincing," he said.

Pichet Sathirachawal, a list MP of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party who is head of the Group of 16, denied rumours the group demanded bribes in exchange for voting in support of the ministers targeted in the ongoing no-confidence debate.

Other cabinet ministers about whom the group is still contemplating whether it should vote in favour of are Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, said Mr Pichet.