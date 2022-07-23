Section
Prayut, 10 other ministers survive no-confidence vote
Thailand
Politics

Prayut, 10 other ministers survive no-confidence vote

Last censure debate as preparations ramp up for election due by early next year

published : 23 Jul 2022 at 10:46

updated: 23 Jul 2022 at 17:03

writer: Online Reporters

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha talks with Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon during the vote of confidence in Parliament on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and 10 other cabinet ministers won a vote of confidence on Saturday after they were targeted by the opposition during the three-day debate.

Gen Prayut secured 256 votes of confidence against 206 votes of no confidence with nine abstentions.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon received the highest vote total at 268, and Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit garnered the lowest at 241 votes.

The most and least popular ministers, according to the vote by MPs:

  • Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon: 268-193, with 11 abstentions
  • Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul: 264-205-3
  • Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob: 262-205-5
  • Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha: 256-206-9
  • Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat: 249-204-18
  • Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn: 249-205-18
  • Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee: 246-206-20
  • Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda: 245-212-13
  • Social Development and Human Security Minister Chuti Krairiksh: 244-209-17
  • Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin: 243-208-20
  • Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit: 241-207-23

They needed to muster at least 239 votes, or half of the number of MPs, to succeed in the no-confidence motion.

The censure debate was the last against the Prayut Chan-o-cha government, as the country will hold a general election next year if the prime minister does not dissolve Parliament for a by-election.

Gen Prayut on Friday denied speculation of a possible cabinet reshuffle in the wake of the censure debate.

