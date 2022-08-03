Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Divisor decision 'may fall into EC's hands'
Thailand
Politics

Divisor decision 'may fall into EC's hands'

Deadline looms on calculating list MPs

published : 3 Aug 2022 at 05:05

newspaper section: News

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

A failure to amend the organic law on the election of MPs by the Aug 15 deadline would leave the method of calculating the list MPs in the hands of the Election Commission (EC), according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

It would also mean six months of wasted political time, said Mr Wissanu, the government's top legal expert, with lawmakers so far still unable to thrash out the issue of whether list seats should be calculated by means of adopting 100 or 500 as the divisor.

Taking the number of ballots cast for a party and dividing that by 100 -- the number of list MPs up for grabs -- was originally accepted by the parliamentary committee tasked with scrutinising the draft amendment.

However, when the bill was put to a vote in parliament, a majority of lawmakers voted to use 500 as the divisor instead, prompting its return to the scrutiny panel.

The revised version has since been completed and is now pending a third and final reading.

Critics have warned of profound political complications from using 500 as the divisor.

Ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan is moving to sink the adoption of 500 as divisor on the grounds it would be unconstitutional.

He said on Tuesday that he would petition the Constitutional Court to rule on the matter in his capacity as former chairman of the committee in charge of reintroducing the dual-ballot system.

Mr Paiboon argued that since the charter was being rewritten to accommodate a dual ballot, the calculation of list MPs must use the lower figure which reflects the amount of list seats up for grabs.

The alternative would require including the constituency votes which is the antithesis of the intent to separate votes for constituency MPs and parties.

"It doesn't take an expert to see that list MPs may only be obtained by calculating from the pool of ballots cast for a party and dividing that by the number of list MPs there is room for.

"Anything other than that distorts the principle and spirit of voters casting two ballots. The issue will be resolved in the Constitutional Court," he said.

"However, it is feared the divisor wrangle will see the revised bill fail to meet the Aug 15 deadline, which Mr Wissanu said would result in a fallback to the dual ballot and 100 divisor originally proposed by the EC.

Mr Wissanu said that it would be a pity if that were to happen as parliament has gone to great lengths to modify the bill.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Chiang Rai tourism hit by airport closure

Chiang Rai tourism has been impacted by the temporary closure of Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport after an incident with a Nok Air flight on Saturday night.

06:18
Thailand

Decision looms on fighter jet funding

The House committee scrutinising the 2023 budget bill will decide on Wednesday on a request by the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) for a budget to fund its F-35A fighter jet procurement scheme.

06:07
Business

PM hails return of foreign investors

Thailand's financial status remains strong thanks to prudent and disciplined monetary and fiscal policy, as reflected by foreigners' growing interest in investing in the country.

05:17