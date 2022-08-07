PM Prayut should quit when term expires this month: poll

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha shows an ‘I love you’ sign as he attends a water seminar accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, left, and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, right, in Bangkok on June 12, 2022. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Most people think Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha should announce to the public that he will quit as prime minister when the eight-year limit on his premiership expires, which is this month, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll on the eight-year limit on Gen Prayut's premiership and the political future of the three 'Por' generals was conducted from Aug 2 to 4 on 1,312 people aged 18 and above of various levels of education, occupations and incomes nationwide.

The three 'Por' generals are Gen Prayut, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.

Asked about the prime minister's tenure, a majority of respondents -- 64.25% -- said Gen Prayut should announce that he will not serve more than eight years as stipulated by the constitution. If so, his premiership ends on Aug 24.

The poll showed a further 32.93% of respondents want the prime minister to wait for a Constitutional Court ruling on the matter, while the rest, 2.82%, had no comment or were not interested.

When asked whether the three 'Por' generals will play a role in forming a new government after the next election, 55.18% believed that all three ministers will not have a political role after the polls.