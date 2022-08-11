Bangkok governor has B42.85m in assets

Declaration to NACC includes B18.6m in land and B10.8m in deposits

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspects a drainage system in Bang Sue district late last month. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has declared assets worth 42.85 million baht including 18.6 million baht worth of land and 10.8 million baht in deposits, according to the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

He declared his assets to the graft panel on the occasion of assuming the governorship on May 31.

The assets are all in Mr Chadchart’s name as he declared single status, having divorced his wife on Aug 9, 2017.

Apart from the 10.86 million baht in deposits in 10 bank accounts, his declaration shows he had investments worth 4.34 million baht in funds, shares and bonds, and 18.6 million baht worth of land in Phra Khanong district of the capital.

Other assets included a BMW 730 sedan and a Toyota Vellfire van worth a combined 3.4 million baht, along with 3.14 million baht worth of concessions, 1.7 million baht worth of amulets, 250,000 baht worth of gold necklaces, about 402,000 baht in cryptocurrencies, and two bicycles worth 230,000 baht.

He did not declare a luxury house in the United States. He explained earlier that the house was bought with his son’s money inherited from the governor’s mother.

The house in Seattle was said to have a market value equivalent to 72 million baht.