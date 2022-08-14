Majority do not believe in PPRP-Pheu Thai political deal: Poll

A majority of people do not believe in a speculation that the ruling Palang Pracharath Party and the opposition Pheu Thai have reached a political deal over the method to calculate party-list MPs and to support PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon to succeed Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister, according to the result of an opinion survey by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted by telephone interviews from Aug 10-11 with 1,312 people aged 18 and over throughout the country of various levels of education, incomes and occupations throughout the country.



Asked whether they believed the PPRP and Pheu Thai had reached a political deal to divide the total number of party-list votes by 100, instead of 500, 40.32% said they did not believe there was a deal at all and 21.80% could barely believe in such a speculation. On the other side, 17.91% fairly believed in it and 9.38% strongly believed it was true. The rest, 10.59%, had no answer or were not interested.



Asked whether they believed the two parties had also reached a deal to support Gen Prawit, the PPRP leader, to succeed Gen Prayut as prime minister, 59.76% did not believe there was such a deal and 17.45% did not believe in the speculation. On the other side, 13.87% fairly believed there was a deal and 7.47% strongly believed there was a deal. The rest, 1.45%, had no answer or were not interested.