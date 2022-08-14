Most don't believe PPRP, Pheu Thai have deal to make Prawit PM: poll

Most people doubt the Palang Pracharath and Pheu Thai parties have made a deal to replace Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, right, with Gen Prawit Wongsuwon.

A majority of people do not believe speculation that the ruling Palang Pracharath Party and the opposition Pheu Thai Party have reached a political deal over the method to calculate party-list MPs and to support PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon as the successor to Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted by telephone interviews from Aug 10-11 with 1,312 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, incomes and occupations throughout the country.



Asked whether they believed the two parties had reached a deal to support Gen Prawit, the PPRP leader, as the replacement for Gen Prayut as prime minister, 59.76% did not believe there was such a deal and 17.45% were doubtful. On the other side, 13.87% believed there probably was a deal and 7.47% were convinced. The rest, 1.45%, had no answer or were not interested.

Asked whether they believed the PPRP and Pheu Thai had also reached a political deal to divide the total number of party-list votes by 100, instead of 500, 40.32% said they were sure no deal had been made, while 21.80% doubted it. On the other side, 17.91% thought it was probably true, while 9.38% were convinced. The rest, 10.59%, had no answer or were not interested.