Thaksin claims no secret deal with PPRP

Thaksin: Denies plot rumour

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has denied brokering a secret deal with the ruling Palang Pracharath Party and the main opposition Pheu Thai Party to reportedly form a coalition government after the next general election.

Thaksin, now in self-imposed exile overseas, was speaking during a CareTalk X programme for the Clubhouse audio-based social networking app on Tuesday.

He denied talking to, let alone entering into a deal with PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, who is also deputy prime minister.

Thaksin, who is widely known to retain close ties with Pheu Thai, insisted he had nothing to gain from any such deal with the PPRP. "I don't know how that would benefit me," he said.

"I haven't talked to Pom [Gen Prawit's nickname] for god knows how long. I have no idea if Pom still remembers me. The good old days between us are long gone," he added.

The secret deal rumour, according to Thaksin, was floated by a certain doctor politician.

It was reported the deal was being struck on the back of speculation that Pheu Thai would emerge victorious in the next election and team up with the PPRP in forming a government with sufficient MPs between them to secure a parliamentary majority.

The rumour had stemmed from the list-MP calculation method being reverted to using 100 as the divisor which was supported by the PPRP and Pheu Thai, the country's two largest parties. The 100 divisor is preferred by them as it makes it easier for them to win constituency and party list seats.

Thaksin said it was a sheer coincidence that both the PPRP and Pheu Thai were on the same page over the 100 divisor.

Meanwhile, Dr Rawee Matchamadol, leader of the New Palang Dharma Party, said everyone was aware the "doctor politician" referred to him.

However, he maintained that the motive of many PPRP MPs who were absent from Monday's joint sitting was questionable.