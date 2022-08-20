PM defends ad spending of govt

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha listens to questions from reporters at Government House, Bangkok, after his weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and government officials on Friday came out in defence of the Office of the Prime Minister's spending on advertisements, after it was ranked 13th out of 20 agencies for most ad spending in the country according to a recent poll by US-based research firm Nielsen.

The spending was for creating awareness on numerous issues and most of the funding goes to the Government Public Relations Department (PRD), Gen Prayut told reporters at Government House on Friday.

With the survey indicating that the Prime Minister's Office's ad spending was higher than online shopping platform Shoppee, which was ranked 14th, Theerapat Prayurasiddh, permanent secretary at the Prime Minister's Office, said the government is now looking into the research firm's data collection and other agencies involved in the poll before providing further clarification.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said Nielsen's rankings may be based on general ad spending, which did not reflect the actual expenses of government agencies.

She said the Prime Minister's Office is also in charge of 17 agencies, such as the PRD, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, the Secretariat to the Prime Minister, the Budget Bureau, the Office of the National Security Council (NSC), the Office of the Council of State, the Office of the Civil Service Commission (OCSC), the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) and the Office of the Board of Investment (BOI).

"Public relations budgets of government agencies must be thoroughly examined to ensure that they are appropriate and follow proper procedures, and everything must be transparent," said Ms Ratchada.

PR spending has increased as Thailand will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum this year, she added.

On Wednesday, Nielsen released insights on the biggest 20 advertisers and industry spenders during the first half of 2022 across key media in 10 markets in Asia Pacific.

Arnaud Frade, Head of Commercial Growth for Nielsen Asia-Pacific said: "In today’s complex and crowded media landscape, audiences have access to more content across more platforms than ever before. To stay ahead, businesses need reliable advertising intelligence to develop efficient media strategies and differentiate themselves from their competitors.

"According to Nielsen’s ROI Report, media spend needs to be between 1% and 9% of revenue to stay competitive. It is crucial for marketers to continue to turn to Nielsen Ad Intel for quality intelligence, to differentiate themselves from the competition and to carve out the best path forward for their brand or media property," Frade added.

The rankings of top 20 ad spenders in Thailand:

1 Unilever (Thai) Holdings

2 Nestle (Thai) Ltd

3 Procter & Gamble (Thailand)

4 Mass Marketing Co Ltd

5 Mono Shopping Co Ltd

6 Coca-Cola (Thailand)

7 Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Co Ltd

8 Toyota Motor Thailand Co Ltd

9 GMM CJ O Shopping Co Ltd

10 Colgate-Palmolive (Thailand) Ltd

11 Lazada Co Ltd

12 Reckitt Benckiser (Thailand) Co Ltd

13 Office of the Prime Minister

14 Shopee (Thailand) Co Ltd

15 L’Oréal (Thailand) Ltd

16 Beiersdorf (Thailand) Co Ltd

17 Bangkok Broadcasting & TV

18 Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Co Ltd

19 RS Mall Co Ltd

20 Unicharm (Thailand) Co Ltd