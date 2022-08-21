Voters split over how to vote in next election: Nida Poll

A voter drops a ballot sheet in a box at a voting station in Samphran district of Nakhon Pathom province in a by-election on Oct 23, 2019. The country has to organise the next general election by March next year. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Eligible voters are split over how to vote in the next general election when they cast two ballots - one for a constituency MP and the other for a party to elect an MP on the party-list - in the next general election, according to a survey by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted from Aug 1-5 by telephone interviews with 1,312 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country to find out how they would vote in the next general election.



Under the amended election law, voters are to case two ballots - one to elect a constituency MP from a political party and the other for an MP on the party-list.



Asked how they would vote with the two ballots, 44.82% said they were still undecided, 38.03% said they would vote for a constituency MP and a party-list MP from the same party; 16.85% said they would not vote for a constituency MP and a party-list MP from the same party; and 0.30% had no answer or were not interested.



Asked whether they wanted to have a new constituency MP in the next election, 30.41% said "no", absolutely; 28.28% said "yes", very much; 19.21% said "yes", moderately; 11.97% said "no", moderately; and 10.13% had no answer or were not interested.



Asked how they would vote in the party-list system, 34.99% were still undecided; 32.39% would vote for a party in the opposition bloc; 21.34% would vote for a new party which had not had an MP in the House of Representatives; 10.82% would vote for a party in the government bloc; and 0.46% had no answer or were not interested.



