All roads to PM Prayut's office blocked ahead of major rallies

A general view of Government House. All roads to the office of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha are closed to vehicles at least until Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

All roads leading to the office of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha are closed to all vehicles - at least until Wednesday - as police expect a large number of protesters to approach Government House.

Nang Loeng police station on Sunday declared the ban on vehicles entering sections of Phitsanulok, Rama V and Luk Luang roads, as well as Ratchadamnoen Nok Avenue, from Sunday at least until Wednesday.

The four roads pass or are close to Government House, which is expected to become a destination for political protesters.

At least three groups will hold activities in three separate locations with the same goal: calling for Gen Prayut to step down because his eight-year premiership tenure ends on Tuesday.

The constitution limits the prime minister to eight years in power. Opposition parties and demonstrators said his tenure began on Aug 24, 2014, when he was installed as prime minister after leading a military coup.

Supporters of Gen Prayut have argued that the prime minister still has four more years left to administer the country because his tenure should begin on the day he was voted in as prime minister after the general election in March 2019.

Gen Prayut has never spoken about the issue.

On Sunday, his office posted a Facebook message saying the prime minister has left the matter in the hands of the Constitutional Court and he will respect the ruling.

"The prime minister has made his position clear that sole authority to consider the issue rests with the Constitutional Court," the message said.

Three groups, one goal

Starting on Sunday, Jatuporn Prompan and Nititorn Lamlua staged a rally at Lan Khon Muang in front of City Hall, with permission to hold activities from Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The demonstration will last until Wednesday and Mr Jatuporn never ruled out a walk to Government House.

The second group will hold a protest at Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday and then march to the office of Gen Prayut.

The third rally will be held at Democracy Monument on Tuesday and then move to Government House.

Nang Loeng police chief Pol Col Somyos Udomraksasup, who signed the order, said in the statement that police expected a large number of people to take part in the activities, possibly creating safety problems and obstructing regular traffic.