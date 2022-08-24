Wissanu: Prayut can still be caretaker PM

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon could automatically take over as caretaker prime minister, but if he does not want the role Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha could fill it in his continuing capacity as a cabinet minister, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

He was answering questions after the Constitutional Court's order on Wednesday suspending Gen Prayut from the prime ministership,

Mr Wissanu said Gen Prawit would automatically become caretaker prime minister and cabinet ministers could continue with their work, including Gen Prayut in his capacity as the defence minister.

"Gen Prawit has the right to reject the caretaker premier's role... If all six deputy prime ministers are unable to accept the role, any cabinet minister can do it, including Gen Prayut as the defence minister," Mr Wissanu said.

He said he would not be the caretaker in the seat.

According to Mr Wissanu, the caretaker prime minister has authority to submit important laws for royal approval, including the law governing the election of representatives. The caretaker prime minister could also dissolve the House, but Mr Wissanu said he did not think he would do so.