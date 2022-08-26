Prawit offers PPRP window of opportunity

Prawit: 'The real PM'

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon is expected to seize the opportunity while serving as acting prime minister to consolidate the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) ahead of the next general election, according to political scientists.

Following the Constitutional Court's suspension of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Aug 24, Gen Prawit has taken charge, giving him the unexpected chance to rebuild the ruling party's strength in preparation for the election that is expected to be held next March at the latest.

Political pundits are divided on whether the 77-year-old politician serves as one of the party's major strengths or weaknesses, and if there will be any political changes while Gen Prayut steps aside to allow the court to deliberate the fate of his remaining time in office.

The court is set to rule on whether Gen Prayut has completed his maximum allowable term of eight years as prime minister since he was installed in the role in August 2014, a few months after the since-dissolved National Council for Peace and Order, which he led, toppled the Pheu Thai Party-led government in a coup.

Olarn Thinbangtiew, a political science lecturer at Burapha University, said Gen Prawit assuming the role of acting premier, even temporarily, will be a boon to the party.

"It will be a political morale booster for them. Gen Prawit will be expected to make certain political moves to benefit the party," he said.

In his view, the PPRP members find Gen Prawit more accessible and approachable. Die-hard supporters of Gen Prayut have recently begun distancing themselves from the PPRP, Mr Olarn added.

Among possible moves to watch out for are: whether two cabinet seats left vacant by Capt Thamanat Prompow, the former deputy agriculture minister, and Narumon Pinyosinwat, the former deputy labour minister, will be filled; if there will be a major reshuffle of government officials; and if political bargains will be made to resolve internal conflicts and put the PPRP back in order, Mr Olarn said.

No matter how he portrays himself, Gen Prawit should not be underestimated, said the academic, who believes the PPRP leader wields the most influence behind the scenes.

"He isn't here as the acting prime minister. This is the unveiling of the real prime minister, who has been working behind the scenes all along.

"I think we may be in for some political surprises over the next month," he said, referring to the period during which Gen Prayut is suspended pending a longer-term decision.

Wanwichit Boonprong, a political scientist at Rangsit University, said Gen Prawit is unlikely to make any major moves or stir things up.

"But if Gen Prayut has to end his role as prime minister, I believe Gen Prawit will reshuffle the cabinet as a form of returned favour to some PPRP members," he said.

The academic said Gen Prawit wields strong connections with political groups in both the government and opposition camps, as well as the Senate. They claim he is also more adept at brokering deals than Gen Prayut.

"He will give the PPRP MPs greater encouragement [in contesting the election] because many of them tend to believe that those who control state power have the political upper hand," Mr Wanwichit said.

But he was sceptical about Gen Prawit having the ability to translate his political astuteness into the votes the ruling party desperately needs to win the next election, because Gen Prawit is not popular among voters.

A source in the PPRP said Gen Prayut's suspension has done nothing to destabilise the coalition government -- yet. On the contrary, the order was welcomed in the hope that it will ease political tensions, said the source.

Gen Prawit, as acting prime minister, is better equipped to shore up the party's popularity, which has been on the wane, and the public seems to have tired of Gen Prayut, the source added.

However, if the Constitutional Court rules in his favour and Gen Prayut wishes to seek another term, the PPRP is likely to keep supporting him, the person said.

But the future coalition government will be shakier and the PPRP, now sitting on a razor-thin majority, will have to rely more on its partners, the source noted.

Deputy PPRP leader Paiboon Nititawan on Thursday gave his assurances that the PPRP would steer the coalition government forward as it awaits the charter court's ruling.

Mr Paiboon also handed out copies of a book on the life and work of Gen Prawit to reporters, saying that Gen Prawit has served in the acting prime minister capacity on several occasions and is more than fit for the role.