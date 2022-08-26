Prawit silent on first day as caretaker PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon arrives at Government House at 8.20am on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon entered Government House on Friday morning for his first day as caretaker prime minister, refusing to answer reporters' questions.

At Government House Gen Prawit gave only a smile when reporters asked how he felt on his first day in the job.

He did not reply when asked if he felt confident in the role.

Nor would he say if he had talked with Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha since the Constitutional Court on Thursday suspended him pending its ruling on the prime minister's tenure.

At 9.30am Gen Prawit received Fadillah Yusof, Malaysia's senior minister of infrastructure development. At 10.30am he chaired a video conference of the National Water Command.