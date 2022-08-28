'No dissolution and no reshuffle,' insists govt

Tipanan: 'No need for concern'

A deputy government spokeswoman has denied speculation about a cabinet reshuffle or House dissolution after the Constitutional Court suspended Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister pending its ruling on his tenure in office.

Deputy government spokeswoman Tipanan Sirichana made the remarks yesterday during a radio show in which she insisted that Gen Prayut remains prime minister and the suspension is only valid until the court delivers a ruling on the matter.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has automatically assumed the role of acting prime minister as stipulated by the 2020 State Affairs Administration Act and an accompanying order.

"So we can be relieved there is no vacuum in national administration or any obstruction to government projects.

"Gen Prawit had talks with Gen Prayut to ensure a smooth workflow. Therefore, the public should not worry," Ms Tipanan said.

Asked if Gen Prawit has the authority to dissolve the House of Representatives or reshuffle the cabinet, Ms Tipanan said such authority lies solely with the prime minister.

"Don't worry. There are no factors leading to a cabinet reshuffle or House dissolution," she said.

Asked whether the suspension of Gen Prayut will have any impact on the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit which will be hosted by Thailand in November, she said Gen Prayut has made arrangements for the summit in advance and the acting prime minister can follow Gen Prayut's lead.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court decided to suspend Gen Prayut from his post as prime minister until it hands down its ruling on his term limit.

The suspension order followed the court's unanimous decision to accept the opposition's petition asking it to rule on Gen Prayut's eight-year tenure. The petition, signed by 171 MPs from the opposition, was submitted last Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit said yesterday the unity among coalition parties remains intact and they will work with the ruling Palang Pracharath Party until the court decides on the matter.

Asked about a possible cabinet reshuffle if the Constitutional Court rules to disqualify Niphon Bunyamanee as deputy interior minister on Sept 14, Mr Jurin said the quota of cabinet seats for the Democrats remains unchanged and it remains to be seen how the court will rule.

Mr Niphon was found guilty by the Supreme Administrative Court in a nonfeasance case back in 2013 when he served as head of the Songkhla provincial administration office. He has not been sidelined from the cabinet and his fate will be sealed on Sept 14.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party MP for Ubon Ratchathani Somkid Chueakong said yesterday that problems will arise if the House of Representatives is dissolved before the bill on the election of MPs is enacted into law.

"However, Pheu Thai has no problem and is always ready for the general election," Mr Somkid said.

A petition lodged on Thursday by three parties, and supported by 106 MPs and senators, pointed to content in the organic bill which may contradict the charter and described the potentially problematic way the bill came to be adopted by parliament.