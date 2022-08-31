Prayut team drafting response to suspension for end of week

A team of legal advisers to Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is working on a statement in response to the Constitutional Court's order suspending him from his duties as prime minister.

Maj Gen Veera Rojanavas, one of the advisers, said the court gave Gen Prayut 15 days from Aug 24, when he was suspended, to officially respond.

Maj Gen Veera said the statement is expected to be finished this week, after which it will be submitted to the court.

He also noted that Gen Prayut has not given any special instructions on the matter, merely telling his advisers to follow all legal procedures with due care.

On Aug 24, the court voted 5-4 to suspend Gen Prayut until it hands down its ruling on his term limit. He retains his role and duties as defence minister, however.

The suspension order followed the court's unanimous decision to accept the opposition's petition asking it to rule on Gen Prayut's eight-year tenure. The petition, signed by 171 MPs from the opposition wing, was submitted on Aug 22.

According to Section 158 of the constitution, the maximum term of a prime minister is eight years. The opposition believes Gen Prayut's term has come to an end because he has served as premier since August 2014.

Following the order, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon assumed the role of acting prime minister while the cabinet continues to perform its duties.

Gen Prayut's suspension is expected to last around a month while the court considers its final verdict.

Political activists Jatuporn Prompan and Nititorn Lamlua on Tuesday handed a letter to Government House asking Gen Prawit to suspend Gen Prayut from the defence portfolio pending the court's ruling.

Mr Jatuporn said a rally will be held on Friday and Saturday to pressure Gen Prayut to step down as defence minister, with a rally site to be announced later. He said the rally would take place at a commercial centre in downtown Bangkok.