Outspoken for a cause

Government mouthpiece Tipanan Sirichana gives as good as she gets.

Tipanan Sirichana is the third member of an all-female team of deputies of government spokespeople. She was appointed on Aug 23. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Before Tipanan Sirichana was named a deputy government spokeswoman, she was well known to political reporters as an outspoken deputy spokeswoman of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

She rarely hesitated to rebut any unfair accusations by opposition heavyweights against the party, which often ended up in heated exchanges through the media.

In her 30s, Ms Tipanan now doubles also as a deputy government spokeswoman, a new position she has held since former government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana resigned about a month ago to fill a list MP position in the PPRP left vacant after party MP Watanya Wongopasi quit.

In an interview with Bangkok Post, she talked about the importance of correcting and balancing information spread to the public by parties whose messages may mislead.

Both government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri and his predecessor pointed out that exchanging words with the opposition about politics was something they tried avoiding as much as possible. What do you think?

Being a spokeswoman comes with one political role, which is that whenever distorted or misleading information is disseminated to the public, it's our responsibility to respond promptly to ensure correct understandings among the public.

Is the tone of such responses different now that you are also deputy government spokeswoman, not only a deputy spokeswoman for the PPRP?

Well, I'm the still the same person but the government normally deals with a broader range of topics which concern the coalition government as a whole, not particular parties.

At the same time, I still function as a deputy spokesman of the PPRP. So, I'm wearing two hats.

Your father is a high-level government official while your siblings are doctors. So, what made you turn to politics?

Like it or not, politics is all around us and it really plays a crucial part in the country's development.

After graduating from Chalalongkorn University's Faculty of Political Science, I had a chance to work to help people with legal issues, which was when I realised there still were many people out there needing more help than I could give as a person.

So I came to the conclusion that if I want to help more people I should become a politician and push for the right policy to be implemented.

Has anyone in your family been a politician before you?

A younger brother of my grandfather was an MP for Nong Khai but that was a long time ago and wasn't much of an inspiration to me.

I would say my family's open-mindedness to their children's choices when it comes to their careers was a key factor in my decision to enter politics.

All my father expects from his children is that we are honest and contribute as much as possible to society.

What was it like to become a politician at a time when the country was polarised and your job dealt mainly with day-to-day political confrontations?

My work principle is always very simple: never hesitate to correct misunderstandings.

I remember hearing Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the suspended prime minister, say one thing that touches me still. "When you see something wrong, make it right."

Who is your role model in politics?

It's my father. Although he isn't a politician, his work has always involved politics in some way.

Former deputy Bangkok governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul, meanwhile, was the person who urged me to work with him and later join the PPRP.

Some say you are a political protégé of acting prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon. What do you say?

They could say so because I am a member of the PPRP and he is the party leader.

As a deputy government spokesman how do you manage to capture the attention of different age groups?

Well, I have to admit that public communication is always challenging especially when it comes to people across all age groups.

Hence, selecting the right communication platform and format is important. Trying to reach young people, for example, will be more effective through TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, and it could take the form of a short video clip or picture.

How do you deal with harsh comments about you on social media?

I normally try to give those who made a rude or unfair comment on social media an explanation first and see how it goes.

I believe legal action should always a last resort.