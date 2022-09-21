Anutin denies rift with Democrats

Deputy Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, left, attends a public health promotion event with Deputy Public Health Minister and deputy Democrat Party leader Sathit Pitutecha, right, last month. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Deputy Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has denied a conflict with the Democrat Party, following the coalition partner's decision to withdraw support for the new cannabis and hemp bill.

Mr Anutin, who also serves as public health minister, said that parties have the right to hold a different opinion, and following last week's House majority to review the content of the bill, Bhumjaithai had to respect the decision.

His party is adamant that the bill will allow cannabis to be used for medical purposes, and not recreationally, Mr Anutin said.

He made it clear the Democrats' decision not to lend vocal support to the bill, part of the Bhumjaithai Party's flagship policy of widening the use of cannabis and hemp for medical and research purposes, was no reason for Bhumjaithai to pull out of the coalition government.

That would remain true even if the bill is not passed by parliament in the third and final reading.

Last Wednesday, the bill was suspended pending revision of its contents which lawmakers viewed as being overly "loose" and potentially exposing young people to danger.

The House of Representatives voted 198 to 136 with 12 abstentions to withdraw the bill to make improvements despite staunch objections from Bhumjaithai.

Asked whether he had now cleared the air with the Democrat leader, Mr Anutin said he had only raised the matter with government whips.

Also, when asked if Bhumjaithai would retaliate by opposing any legislation proposed by the Democrats, Mr Anutin said Bhumjaithai will vote against any bill that does not benefit the public.

"We're not thinking about any tit-for-tat action," he said.

"If it does not pass, it is a collective decision. The party will not withdraw from the government because the next election is approaching."

He also denied a conflict was brewing between the parties as a result of Bhumjaithai targeting the Democrats' southern strongholds in the next election.

Deputy Prime Minister and Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit on Tuesday defended the party's decision, saying it was in the best interests of the people.

"Previously, several legislative bills proposed by the Democrats were not approved, but we did not criticise anyone who disagreed.

"We have political maturity and respect others' opinions," Mr Jurin, who also serves as commerce minister, told reporters.