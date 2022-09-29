Tight security at Constitutional Court for Prayut ruling

Court premises off-limits but demonstrations possible elsewhere in capital depending on outcome

The Constitutional Court at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road will be off-limits to all but essential personnel ahead of Friday’s ruling on the tenure of suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Security has been tightened at the Constitutional Court where nine judges on Friday will announce their ruling on the fate of suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The inner part of the courthouse at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road is off-limits to anyone making non-essential visits, according to an announcement signed by court president Worawit Kangsasitiam on Wednesday.

People around the compound will be thoroughly searched by security staff. The measures are in effect from 7pm on Thursday to 6am on Monday, according to the announcement that was released on Thursday.

The court president said security forces had warned of the possibility of unsafe situations, leading to his decision to increase security measures.

The court will read out the ruling of the judges on the eight-year tenure of Gen Prayut under the 2017 constitution. The charter limits the term of a prime minister to eight years.

The question to be clarified is when the term of the man who seized power in a coup in 2014 ends. (Story continues below)

The reading of the ruling will start at 3pm on Friday and will be broadcast live on the court's YouTube channel.

Gen Prayut, who is also the defence minister, will work at the Defence Ministry in the morning and then return to his residence at the 1st Infantry Regiment to listen the court’s decision.

The United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration, one of the core groups in the pro-democracy movement, has called for a gathering at the skywalk at the Pathumwan intersection starting at 2pm. It has threatened a longer rally if Gen Prayut is allowed to continue in office.