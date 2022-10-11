PPRP not fazed by 'exodus'

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon receives roses from supporters during a meeting of his Palang Pracharath Party in Bangkok in November last year. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) is on the verge of falling apart with dozens of MPs widely believed to be looking to defect ahead of the general election tentatively scheduled to take place in May.

However, key party figure Nirote Sunthornlekha has shrugged off the speculation, saying there is nothing unusual about MPs switching parties, adding that PPRP unity remains intact.

According to political sources, the PPRP's declining popularity is a plausible reason for MPs looking to defect, and PPRP MPs in Bangkok are said to be the most likely to jump ship to bolster their chances of keeping their seats.

Potential defectors are Chakkraphan Pornnimit, Charnwit Wiphusiri, Kasitdej Chutiman, Patcharin Samsiripong and Karnkanit Haewsanti, and speculation is rife that they may move to the Bhumjaithai Party.

The PPRP has been rocked by divisions for almost two years and the rift, especially among those close to party heavyweights, is said to be irreconcilable. Among those who may exit the party are a group of six Samut Prakan MPs who voted against Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda in the last censure debate. They are also known to be at loggerheads with party director Suchart Chomklin. It is believed that MPs under the control of the Khunpluem clan may also leave to revive the Phalang Chon Party. Those under the wing of Suchart Tancharoen may return to Pheu Thai.

Defections are expected to begin in late December after the Election Commission has provided a time frame for the polls when the House's four-year term expires on March 23.

Election rules require a candidate to have joined a party at least 90 days before the election date. With the day tentatively planned for May 7, the MPs who want to defect are likely to make a move in late December to meet the 90-day membership requirement.

Eight PPRP MPs were spotted at the birthday celebrations of Newin Chidchob, a prominent Bhumjaithai Party figure, in Buri Ram on Oct 4. It is believed that it signalled an intention by them to dump the ruling party for its coalition partner.

Mr Nirote, PPRP MP for Nakhon Sawan, said defections are common ahead of any poll, with the PPRP also expected to welcome new members. He expressed confidence that most of the party's MPs will stick with the party because it respects what it stands for and party leader Prawit Wongsuwon is committed to his work.

Mr Nirote disagreed with some views that the party's ratings have plummeted, due to divisions, insisting that party unity remains intact.

When asked about Gen Prawit's and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's popularity, he said "both of them focus on their work and they have many accomplishments".

"The government and the PPRP don't [boast about] their work [...] and people give them a chance," Mr Nirote said. "They serve the people and we believe this will create confidence."

Meanwhile, a Setthakij Thai Party meeting on Monday elected a new leader and executive committee after Capt Thamanat Prompow stepped down as party leader on Saturday.

The move is said to make way for Capt Thamanat and his allies to defect to other parties, including Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai.

After the meeting, Capt Thamanat said he has not struck a deal with Pheu Thai but also did not rule out rejoining the opposition party.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai on Monday appointed a 55-member committee focusing on the general election, with top members Panthongtae and Paetongtarn Shinawatra as two advisers.