Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Army chief vows no post-poll coup
Thailand
Politics

Army chief vows no post-poll coup

published : 12 Oct 2022 at 04:14

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Chalermpol: Expects democratic progress
Chalermpol: Expects democratic progress

Gen Chalermpol Srisawat, chief of the defence forces, on Tuesday gave assurances that the military would not stage a coup after the next general election.

He was reacting to reporters' questions about how the military would react if there were to be a shift in the political landscape in the wake of the next general election.

Gen Chalermpol made the remarks after meeting with the leaders of the three armed forces as well as the police chief.

Gen Chalermpol said the armed forces had no role in politics, but like other state agencies, they serve as a government mechanism to administer the country and are therefore obliged to follow its policy.

He said their responsibilities were legally defined and designated and, like the general public, they expected to see the country's democratic development continue under a constitutional monarchy.

"No matter what the situation is, the military will go about its work.

"The public can be assured of that," he said.

When asked if he could give assurances the military would not intervene in politics, Gen Chalermpol insisted there would not be a coup.

Army commander Narongpan Jitkaewtae echoed similar sentiments.

Meanwhile, Progressive Movement Chairman Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit posted on Facebook on Tuesday that an amnesty for politicians involved in political conflicts since the 2014 coup, especially those charged with violating the lese majeste law, would be a first major step toward bringing about reconciliation.

However, Mr Thanathorn said an amnesty alone would not be sufficient and that people should be able to discuss reforming the institution of the monarchy.

He said that is merely freedom of expression, not a crime.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Business

TAT trumpets increase in airline flight capacity

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) remains optimistic about the industry in the final quarter this year and continuing through to next year as flight capacity is increasing.

06:22
Thailand

Potential pick

Srettha Thavisin, president and chief executive of real estate developer Sansiri Plc, could be the main opposition Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidate in the next election, a party source said.

06:16
Business

Regulator set to rule on telecom merger Wednesday

True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC) have asked the telecom regulator to make a clear resolution regarding their planned merger at the agency's board meeting on Wednesday, saying a delay will affect consumers.

06:11