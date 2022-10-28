Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Disbandment complaint filed against Palang Pracharath over donation
Thailand
Politics

Disbandment complaint filed against Palang Pracharath over donation

Chinese businessman who later received Thai citizenship gave party B3 million

published : 28 Oct 2022 at 16:40

writer: Online reporters and Aekarach Sattaburuth

Activist Srisuwan Janya shows his written complaint at the Office of the Election Commission on Friday. (Photo from his Facebook page)
Activist Srisuwan Janya shows his written complaint at the Office of the Election Commission on Friday. (Photo from his Facebook page)

Activist Srisuwan Janya has asked the Election Commission if the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) should be disbanded for accepting a 3-million-baht donation from a Chinese businessman believed to have received Thai citizenship shortly afterwards.

In a complaint filed on Friday, he asked the commission if the donation was legal and, if not, whether the EC could ask the Constitutional Court to disband the PPRP.

He said in his complaint that PPRP chief strategist Somsak Thepsutin had confirmed the party accepted a 3-million-baht donation from a Chinese businessman last year.

Mr Srisuwan said the law prohibits parties from receiving donations from foreigners or foreign juristic entities. Political parties and their executives were also not allowed to received money or benefits that were or might be illegally acquired, he said.

If any political party violated that provision, the EC could ask the Constitutional Court to disband it, Mr Srisuwan said.

On Thursday Mr Somsak, who is also the justice minister, confirmed that the PPRP received a 3-million-baht donation from Chaiyanat Kornchayanan and said the party did not have enough time to investigate in depth the backgrounds of its donors.

Asked for comment on the possibility the donor received Thai nationality and set up a business here after making the donation, Mr Somsak said the donation was made legally and PPRP did not look into the source of the money.

Asked if the donor had a special connection with the PPRP, Mr Somsak said PPRP members had said they were not close to the donor. If there was any close connection, PPRP would certainly be disbanded, he said.

“He may have faith in the policies of PPRP, so he made a donation. Many people donate to the party and it has not found any irregularities in those donations,” Mr Somsak said.

Mr Chaiyanat is allegedly linked to the pub in Yannawa district that was raided on Tuesday night. According to police, the pub had no licence and dozens of clients tested positive for drugs.

Nipit Intarasombat, deputy leader of the Sang Anakhot Thai Party, wrote on Facebook that the issue has raised a number of troubling questions for the ruling party.

He said it must be established if Mr Chaiyanat had dual nationality when he made the donation. If he had dual citizenship at tha time, the PPRP could be held in violation of the Section 74 of the organic law on political parties.

The section prohibits political parties from receiving donations or benefits from foreigners, foreign juristic entities or locally registered entities with a foreign major shareholder. The offence can lead to the party dissolution.

Mr Somsak insisted that none of the party members had personal connections with Mr Chaiyanat.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (8)
MOST RECENT
World

T-Rex skeleton wows Singaporeans before auction

SINGAPORE: The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex drew thousands of visitors in Singapore on Friday eager to have a look at the huge fossil before it heads for auction in Hong Kong.

19:01
Thailand

Data theft

A police lieutenant colonel and a couple at the Commerce Ministry allegedly each paid 20,000 baht a day by Chinese scammers to provide victims' personal information.

18:07
World

At least 31 killed as storm lashes Philippines

MANILA: Landslides and flooding killed at least 31 people as heavy rain from an approaching storm lashed the southern Philippines, a disaster official said on Friday.

17:43