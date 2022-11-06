Northerners prefer Paetongtarn for PM: Nida Poll

Paetongtarn "Ung-ing" Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai family, is most favourite for the post of prime minister among the people of the North, followed a distance behind by Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, according to a survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted by telephone interviews on Oct 28-Nov 2 with 2,000 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes in the North to compile their opinions on "the right man, right party for northern people".



To the question who they would support to be the country's prime minister today, the answers varied:



Ms Paetongtarn came first with 31.70%, followed by Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party (15.00%); no-one was suitable (12.65%); Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha (12.50%); Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party (6.55%); Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party (6.20%); Dr Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party (3.85%); Korn Chatikavanij of the Chart Pattanakla Party (2.50%); Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party (2.00%); Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party (1.10%); and, Somkid Jatusripitak of the Sang Anakhot Thai Party (1.05%).



The rest, 1.85%, had no answer or were not interested.



Asked which party they would prefer when voting for a constituency MP, the answers were:



The Pheu Thai Party came first with 48.70%, followed by Move Forward (16.40%); still undecided (10.40%); Palang Pracharath (8.05%); Democrat (5.45%); Seri Ruam Thai (2.50%); Bhumjaithai (2.20%); and Thai Sang Thai (2.05%).



The rest, 4.25% combined, were for Chart Pattanakla, Sang Anakhot Thai, Kla, Thai Pakdee, Chartthaipattana, Thai Civilised, Ruam Thai Sang Chart; Pheu Chart, Setthakij Thai, Thoed Thai, Action Coalition for Thailand and New Economy parties and those with no answer or were not interested.



Asked which party they would vote for in the party-list system, the answers were:



The Pheu Thai Party came first with 48.75%, followed by Move Forward (16.15%); still undecided (11.55%); Palang Pracharath (7.20%); Democrat (4.75%); Seri Ruam Thai (2.85%); Thai Sang Thai (2.25%); and Bhumjaithai (1.90%).



The rest, 4.60% combined, were for Chat Pattanakla, Sang Anakhot Thai, Thai Pakdee, Chartthaipattana, Kla, Thai Civilised, Ruam Thai Sang Chart, Pheu Chart, Setthakij Mai, New Economy, Setthakij Thai, Thoed Thai and Action Coalition for Thailand parties and those with no answer or were not interested.