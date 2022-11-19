Sansiri chief declares for Pheu Thai

Srettha: Tipped to be PM candidate

Srettha Thavisin, president and chief executive of real estate developer Sansiri Plc, who had been rumoured to be among the Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidates in the next election, has confirmed his allegiance to the main opposition party.

"I'm already with Pheu Thai" was his reply to a Twitter user suggesting that if he joins Pheu Thai he would prove popular with voters.

Mr Srettha had originally tweeted: "In the past six to eight years, our leader has not led Thailand to stand out in the global forum. The next leader, I think, will have to be brave enough to speak out on the world stage."

It was a message retweeted many times and it received numerous positive comments.

Previously, a Pheu Thai source said Mr Srettha would definitely become one of the party's three prime ministerial candidates after the next general election, while the maturity of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of Pheu Thai's inclusion and innovation advisory committee and the youngest daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, was being questioned.

As a result, Thaksin is reportedly to allow his daughter to make the decision herself as to whether she is ready to be one of the party's prime ministerial candidates, according to the same source.

Another Pheu Thai source said the party is planning to hold its annual meeting on Nov 28 to decide on proposals to change its list of executives with either Ms Paetongtarn or Mr Srettha expected to be named the party's main prime ministerial candidate, said the source.