Pirapan says Ruam Thai Sang Chart wants to enlist PM

Ruam Thai Sang Chart (RTSC) Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga says he would welcome Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha into the party's fold, saying he is looking forward to discussing the matter with the premier as soon as their agendas clear.

The prime minister has been preoccupied with organising the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, said Mr Pirapan.

"But if the premier wants to see me, I might pop the question," he said.

Gen Prayut's chances of being nominated by the ruling Palang Pracharath Party as its prime ministerial candidate in the next polls have been thrown into doubt since the Constitutional Court ruled that he can only serve as premier for two more years.

Some suggest Gen Prayut might switch to the RTSC, a Pheu Thai ally, where he will likely be chosen as the party's prime ministerial candidate and lend his support by helping to woo voters with his track record.

The two parties are also expected to form a government together after the next election if they win enough MP seats and can drum up enough parliamentary support to form a coalition.

Some also say that Gen Prayut may agree to be re-nominated for premiership by the PPRP. However, given his two-year limit, if the PPRP renominates Gen Prayut, he could split the four years with PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon.

Mr Pirapan yesterday travelled to Phatthalung where he was accompanied by Nitisak Thammapet, RTSC's candidate for Constituency 2, to oversee the RTSC's campaign in constituency.

Mr Pirapan said he had confidence in Mr Nitisak's ability to win over voters as he has consistently worked on the ground to assist people.

"The RTSC, since its inauguration on Aug 3, has never been more ready to send its candidates to compete in the South," he said.

The party is opening election coordination centres nationwide and naming candidates.

Mr Pirapan insisted he had no knowledge of any prominent rival politicians defecting to the RTSC.

Meanwhile, Rong Boonsuayfan, a PPRP for Nakhon Si Thammarat and a party executive, said he believed Gen Prayut and Gen Prawit would stick together and the prime minister would not turn his back on the PPRP.

He added that Gen Prayut has been a major reason many MPs had stayed loyal.