Cabinet faces reshuffle, says PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday assured that a cabinet reshuffle would take place before the New Year, in accordance with the Democrat Party's request to have a vacant cabinet post filled by one of its own MPs.

The Democrats have been urging the government to seek a royal endorsement for the appointment of Phatthalung MP Naris Khamnurak as deputy interior minister, following the resignation of Niphon Bunyamanee from the post over malfeasance allegations.

Chinnaworn Boonyakiat, a Democrat MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, said the party had submitted Mr Naris' name as a replacement on Oct 17, but it has not received any response from the cabinet.

He said leaving a cabinet post unfilled may undermine the government's stability.

In response, Gen Prayut said that the request is now being considered by the cabinet, though he downplayed Mr Chinnaworn's claim that the vacancy is hurting the government's unity.

He stopped short of providing any details about the reshuffle.