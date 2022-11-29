Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
More red-shirt leaders join Pheu Thai ranks
Thailand
Politics

More red-shirt leaders join Pheu Thai ranks

published : 29 Nov 2022 at 06:14

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Korkaew: Confident of party management
Korkaew: Confident of party management

Two former leaders of the now-dissolved United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) have officially joined the Pheu Thai Party.

Former MP Korkaew Pikulthong and media personality Atthachai Anantamek were warmly welcomed by Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew on Monday.

Dr Cholnan, who described the pair as "democracy fighters", said he was very confident in their ability to strengthen the Pheu Thai Party's position as the beacon for democracy in the country.

According to party spokeswoman Thirarat Samretwanich, the pair, who are known for their stance on democracy and people's rights, will help ensure the voices of Pheu Thai supporters are heard.

Krumanit Sangphum, a Pheu Thai MP for Surin, said Mr Korkaew and Mr Atthachai would increase the party's chances of securing a landslide win.

Mr Korkaew thanked the party for the warm welcome, saying he had decided to return because he has confidence in the party's ideology, policies, and management. The party has the best chance of solving the nation's woes, he said.

Mr Atthachai said he felt he belonged to the party even though he was not a member because Pheu Thai and red-shirt members stood for democracy.

The party needs the red shirts' support if it is to win the next polls decisively.

The party had earlier welcomed Nattawut Saikuar, a co-leader of the UDD, and named him director of the Pheu Thai Family.

Attachai: Shares faith in democracy

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

ThaiBev premium beer debuts

Thai Beverage (ThaiBev), the Singapore-listed food and beverage company, has unveiled its new premium beer to strengthen its beer portfolio.

07:00
Business

Airasia expands ride service

Airasia ride, a ride-hailing service under the airasia Super App, is forging ahead with an aggressive move to entice drivers with a low 15% commission fee.

06:23
Sports

Veteran Teeratep retires, sets sights on FAT presidency

Teeratep Winothai now aims to become president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) after playing the last game of his career on Sunday.

06:22