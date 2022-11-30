Northeast poll shows PPRP plunge without Prayut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha appears to be in a good mood as he walks past a group of reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The popularity of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) would plummet without Prime Minister Chan-o-cha, according to a northeastern poll that saw Paetongtarn Shinawatra leading the choice for new premier – and the main opposition parties together command almost two-thirds of the popular vote.

The E-Saan Centre for Business and Economic Research of Khon Kaen University (KKU) released the poll on Wednesday. It showed only 5.5% of the surveyed voters would vote for PPRP if Gen Prayut parts ways with the ruling party.

The party's popularity dived from a survey carried out by the same polling agency in October, which saw the PPRP ticked by 14.9% of respondents.

"Any party led by Gen Prayut" scored well in the poll, garnering the backing of 10.8% of the respondents – slightly ahead of the Bhumjaithai Party, which received 9.7%.

Gen Prayut has been widely tipped to join the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP), or Ruam Thai Sang Chart, as its candidate for prime minister in the next election.

PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon said on Monday that PPRP and the UTNP were "like one party."

The KKU poll, better known as E-saan Poll, sounded out the political views of 1,063 eligible voters aged 18 or more in 20 northeastern provinces. It did not say when the survey was conducted.

The Pheu Thai Party (PTP) cemented its strong position in the northeastern region – 36.3% of respondents said they would select PTP candidates in their constituencies, almost two percentage points more than the previous poll in October.

Sentiment for the Move Forward Party, in contrast, dropped to 16.1% from 21.7% during the same period.

Ms Paetongtarn surpassed Khunying Suradat Keyuraphan as the top choice for northeastern voters in the survey. The youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin bagged 24.9% of votes, compared with 20.1% for the Thai Sang Thai Party leader.

Pita Limjaroenrat of Move Forward came third with 17.5% and Gen Prayut stayed in fourth position with 11.0%, followed by Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who garnered two percentage points less than the coup leader-turned-prime minister.

Together, the opposition candidates from Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai and Move Forward commanded 62.5% of prospective votes.