Mingkwan set for unveiling at PPRP

Mingkwan: Tipped for economic role.

The former leader of the New Economics Party (NEP) Mingkwan Sangsuwan will join the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), where he is tipped to lead the party's economic team, said a source within the party.

Mr Mingkwan, who aligned himself with the Pheu Thai Party after the 2019 election, will be officially introduced as a PPRP member today, the source said.

He resigned as NEP leader in 2019 to allow the party to join hands with the PPRP, as he had promised in his election campaign that he would never collaborate with the ruling party. In June, Mr Mingkwan said he was planning to set up a new political party named Okas Thai ("Thai opportunity") to compete in the next election.

Mr Mingkwan will bring some of his team members to the PPRP's fold, and he is expected to be named the leader of PPRP's economic team, the source added.

The move came amid rumours that 40 PPRP MPs are threatening to defect to the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party led by Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, if Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha decides to join the party.

Responding to the rumours, PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon recently hinted to the press that he wasn't worried about a rebellion within the party because Mr Mingkwan and his team were joining the PPRP.

It is widely believed that Mr Mingkwan's decision was prompted by the reinstatement of the two-ballot system and the use of 100 as a divisor in the calculation of party-list seats.

Separately, Rawee Matchamadol, leader of the micro party New Palang Dharma Party (NPDP), said he is in talks with about 20 small political parties about consolidating their position ahead of the next election.

With the recent changes to the election system, small- and medium-sized parties have to adapt their strategy if they want to stay relevant, the NPDP leader said.