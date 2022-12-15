6 micro-parties team up as election nears

Six micro-parties plan to form an alliance to prepare for the new election rule that has garnered criticism for favouring large parties.

The Green, Thai Rung Rueng, Thai Chana, Thai Ruam Thai, Thai Rungroj, and New Palang Dharma parties have pledged to forge an alliance as they strive to step up their game in the next poll, according to Rawee Matchamadol, leader of the New Palang Dharma Party.

Dr Rawee said the move was a bid to stay competitive in the upcoming polls as the new election law will be in effect.

The Constitutional Court found the organic law on the election of MPs was in line with the charter, paving the way for using 100 as a divisor in calculating party-list seats. Under this method, it has been calculated that at least 350,000 votes would be needed to win a list seat.

Dr Rawee said the parties have agreed to be politically neutral and work for national unity.

They issued a joint statement urging the public to embrace a politically-impartial stance and advocate unity under the constitutional monarchy.