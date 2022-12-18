Majority not satisfied with MPs' performances: Nida Poll

A majority of people are not satisfied with the overall performances of MPs in the House of Representatives in nearly the past four years, but are satisfied with Chuan Leekpai for his performance as House speaker, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Developmen Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Dec 14-16 by telephone interviews with 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country to compile their opinions on the performances of MPs and House speaker Chuan Leekpai in nearly the past four years.



Asked whether they were satisfied with MPs' performances, a majority, or 57.97%, said "no". Of them, 31.98% said they were fairly not satisfied because the MPs spent most of the time squabbling and 25.96% not satisfied at all, citing frequent House collapses due to the lack of quorum and incompetence on the part of MPs.



On the other side, 30.46% said they were moderately satisfied, reasoning that most MPs had reflected the people's needs and problems to get government's help and 9.77% very satisfied, saying they had passed many important laws.



The rest, 1.83%, had no answer or were not interested.



On the performance of House speaker Chuan Leekpai, 41.98% were fairly satisfied, saying he was prudent, reasonable and neutral and 24.05% very satisfied, citing his honesty, straightforwardness, fairness and ability.



On the other side, 20.38% were not quite satisfied, saying he lacked neutrality and decisiveness and 11.76% not satisfied at all, saying he lack neutrality and was unable to keep House meetings in order.



The rest, 1.83%, had no answer or were not satisfied.



Asked whether Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha should dissolve the House of Representatives and when, the answers were:



• 43.13% said he should dissolve the House in December

• 33.82% said he should allow the House to complete its term on March 23, 2023

• 12.37% said he should dissolve the House in January 2023

• 3.74% said he should do so in February 2023

• 2.82% said he should do so a few days before March 23, 2023, and

• 4.12% had no answer or were not interested