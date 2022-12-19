Prayut to chair UTN 'super board'

Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomes two Saudi Arabian tourists, the ‘10 millionth visitors’ on Dec 10, 2022, at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to chair the "super board" of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, according to a source.

The party, also known as the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, is seen as the vehicle for nominating Gen Prayut as prime minister at the election in May next year.

The source said the UTN will be run under a two-tiered structure. There will be the party executive board as well as the top-tier "super board" that supervises the overall operation of the party.

Gen Prayut will most likely to assume the chairman's seat of the super board, which will be made up of the party leader, deputy leaders and party secretary-general. The final decisions on crucial matters will rest with the super board, the source said.

The structure will effectively place Gen Prayut as shadow party leader or head of the UTN "family".