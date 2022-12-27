Anutin seeks end to political divide

A nurse at the Institute of Dermatology on Rajavithi Road on Monday demonstrates how to use a muscle-tightening machine with Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said he hopes to see an end to political polarisation after the next general election, saying he wants to focus on policy implementation.

Speaking during a visit to Buri Ram, the party's political stronghold, he said all stakeholders concerned should leave behind their political differences so the country can move forward.

Citing his own party as an example, Mr Anutin said the parties which are free from internal rifts can focus on implementing their campaign pledges.

"Bhumjaithai would not be the established party that it is now had it lacked unity," he said.

The Bhumjaithai Party has steadily grown during this government's term and is now home to more than 60 MPs.

The party is widely predicted to be a key player in the formation of the next government, having lured almost 40 politicians from both the coalition government and opposition into its fold.

Key party figure and veteran power broker, Newin Chidchob, has also vowed to help Mr Anutin become the next prime minister.

At the event in Buri Ram, Mr Anutin laid out the party's core policies and projects that he said would improve the people's livelihood.

Chief among them is a debt repayment moratorium for farmers, followed by green energy promotion and the southern land bridge megaproject.

"The party has done its homework," he said.

Mr Anutin said that as part of the green energy push, the party wants to push incentives for households to install their own solar cell system, promote a switch to electric vehicles and launch a carbon credit scheme.

The southern land bridge project, which will link the country's Andaman coast with the Gulf of Thailand, will cement Thailand's position as a key logistics hub in the Asean region, he said.

"We must look at things holistically. As a deputy prime minister, I oversee three ministries and they have to work in sync.

"For instance, how could we strengthen Thailand's public health system and improve confidence among travellers after the pandemic? We did it by pushing many transport infrastructure projects ahead of the country's reopening, so we were fully prepared," he said.

In an interview over the weekend, Mr Newin backed Mr Anutin, saying the Bhumjaithai leader has what it takes to be the prime minister, before adding that four years of hard work in the current government has prepped him for the post.

According to Mr Newin, Mr Anutin and the Bhumjaithai Party have "done as promised", which is what all political parties should do.

Separately, Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Monday it is too soon to start discussions about post-election alliances.

He was asked about Mr Newin's remark that suggested Bhumjaithai was ready to work with the main opposition party.