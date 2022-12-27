PM calls for NYE caution

Spectacular fireworks set off a burst of colour in inner Bangkok to welcome the year 2022 on Jan 1, 2022. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

People can decide for themselves whether to organise New Year's Eve events but organisers should exercise "maximum precautions", Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday.

He said there was no special policy regarding activities related to New Year this coming weekend.

"It is a matter for [government] agencies and the business sector, but they should exercise maximum precautions," Gen Prayut said, without further elaboration.

The prime minister said he would not receive any visitors for New Year greetings, but would welcome New Year cards.

Some organisers have recently announced cancellations or modifications to year-end celebrations.

On Dec 19, Thirasak Ngoeiwichit, secretary-general of the Office of the Judiciary, issued guidelines for agencies under the office to cancel celebratory New Year events and instead hold merit-making ceremonies to wish Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, who is in hospital after collapsing due to a heart condition on Dec 14, a speedy recovery.

The move left other agencies, as well as the private sector, uncertain as to whether any New Year countdown activities could be held at all.

On Dec 22, Atthapol Sangkhawasi, permanent secretary of the Education Ministry, issued an order for its provincial education offices nationwide to cancel New Year countdown activities. However, he later retracted the order in favour of allowing provincial education offices to hold such activities at their own discretion.

On Dec 23, Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Association, said authorities had asked for New Year celebrations this year to be toned down to show respect to His Majesty The King's eldest daughter.

So the association decided to cancel countdown parties along Khao San Road, a popular destination among revellers in Phra Nakhon district.

However, on New Year's Eve, visitors can still celebrate by taking selfies with giant balloons and watching live broadcasts of countdown events from around the world as venues along Khao San Road will remain open, he said.

On Dec 23, Pattaya municipality cancelled its New Year fireworks, but concerts and booths selling goods will still be held to boost the local economy.

Bhunanan Patanasin, president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, said that while New Year fireworks will be cancelled, the private sector will go ahead with other New Year activities as planned.

Damrongkiat Pinitkarn, secretary to the Entertainment & Tourism Association Of Pattaya City, said that business operators in Pattaya hoped that the government would allow nightlife venues in Pattaya to open until dawn on New Year's Eve.

He also said that operators have been told to adopt extra fire safety measures following the deadly inferno at Mountain B pub in Chon Buri that claimed 26 lives and left many other patrons with severe burns and other injuries in August.