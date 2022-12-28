Prayut 'likely' to join UTN after holiday

Too busy with work to make move now

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will likely apply for United Thai Nation (UTN) membership after the New Year, party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said on Tuesday.

He was responding to questions from reporters as to when the prime minister will officially become a member of the new party.

Gen Prayut last week confirmed his intention to join the UTN before the next general election, tentatively set for May 7 next year.

The prime minister is currently tied up with work, so he will likely apply for membership after the New Year, said Mr Pirapan.

The UTN on Tuesday unveiled three new members, namely former deputy prime ministers and Democrat Party veteran, Trairong Suwannakhiri; Chatchawal Kong-udom, chief adviser and former list MP of the Thai Local Power Party; and Noppadol Kaewsupat, another ex-list MP from the same party.

Mr Trairong, who serves as an economic adviser to Gen Prayut, said he had resigned from the Democrat Party and was excited to join the new one.

No one else is as capable or suitable to serve as prime minister as Gen Prayut, who is also needed to continue at the helm to keep pushing for national reform, especially fighting and preventing corruption, Mr Trairong said.

Mr Chatchawal said he joined the UTN because he intends to push free education and legal casino policies.

Prime Minister's Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, meanwhile, dismissed rumours that he and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin would today apply to join the UTN. Both are affiliated with the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

However, Mr Thanakorn vowed to follow Gen Prayut wherever he goes.

Following Gen Prayut's announcement that was seeking to join the UTN, there are some necessary legal steps to be taken before Gen Prayut is inducted as a party member, said Mr Thanakorn.

He confirmed rumours that he invited key Sam Mitr faction figures in the PPRP to switch to the UTN.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, chairman of the PPRP's strategic panel and a core Sam Mitr member, said he had yet to decide on his political future. However, he said his decision will need to be made by early February, assuming the government intends to finish its full term in March.

No one in the Sam Mitr group has declared an intention to defect.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as Bhumjaithai Party leader, reiterated his party's readiness to lead the formation of a new government after the next election.

The party now has many former MPs under its wing, who have defected from other parties ahead of the next election, he said, adding that the party's performance and policies attract them, not money.

Seksakol Atthawong, an ex-aide to the PM and a UTN co-founder, said he plans to return to the UTN because he would like to work with Gen Prayut.