Opposition to grill govt on policy implementation
Thailand
Politics

Opposition to grill govt on policy implementation

published : 28 Dec 2022 at 13:09

writer: Online Reporters

Opposition chief whip Sutin Klangsaeng, standing.
Opposition chief whip Sutin Klangsaeng, standing.

The opposition plans a three-day general debate without a vote on policy implementation by the government during its four-year tenure, according to the opposition chief whip.

Sutin Klangsaeng, the opposition chief whip from the Pheu Thai Party, said on Wednesday that he would file a motion for a general debate with House Speaker Chuan Leekpai and the debate would "remove the mask that the government has worn for four years".

Opposition members would speak about the "unsuccessful" implementation of all 12 policy platforms of the government, he said.

The opposition would cite cases as examples of unsuccessful policy implementation and they would include the sinking of HTMS Sukhothai and triad  businesses in Thailand, he said.

The opposition expected at least three days for the debate, Mr Sutin said.

"The government should see this as a good opportunity for it to announce its performance over the past four years," the opposition chief whip said.

