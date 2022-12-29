Govt policies in crosshairs

Cholnan: Campaign starts early

The opposition on Wednesday submitted a motion calling for a general debate on the government's alleged failure to fulfil its vow to fully implement all its declared policies since taking office.

The motion was submitted to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai by Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew, in his capacity as the opposition leader. The debate is expected to take place late next month.

Labelled "Unmask the Decent People", the general debate will cover all 12 policies the government promised to fully implement, said Dr Cholnan.

The opposition aims to provide voters in this debate with detailed information about the government's performance, he added.

The term "decent people" in this case ironically refers to those who justified the seizure of power eight years ago with the claim that they needed to step in to resolve the country's problems, he said, pointing to the current cabinet ministers who were involved in the May 22, 2014 coup.

Opposition and government whips, as well as a cabinet representative, will later discuss the debate's timeframe, and when an agreement is reached, the debate will be scheduled, he said.

In another development, Dr Cholnan shrugged off a petition lodged with the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday seeking a probe into the party allegedly allowing former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to wield influence over it, saying he wasn't worried about the allegation.

"Instead of this allegation being exploited to discredit Pheu Thai, it will help the party present its potential to win a landslide victory in the next general election better," he said.

On Tuesday, Sonthiya Sawasdee, a former adviser to the House committee on law, justice and human rights, petitioned the election regulator to probe whether a recent meeting between Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of Pheu Thai's inclusion and innovation advisory panel, and her fugitive father in Hong Kong breached sections 44, 45, 28, 29 and 92 of the organic law on political parties.

In other words, Mr Sonthiya asked the EC to probe whether their meeting was evidence of Thaksin -- considered an outsider because he isn't a member of the main opposition party -- exerting influence.

If found guilty of violating this specific law as accused, Pheu Thai would be liable for dissolution and Ms Paetongtarn barred from politics, according to Mr Sonthiya.

Panthongtae Shinawatra, Ms Paetongtarn's brother, took to Twitter to respond to Mr Sonthiya's petition.

"Who in their right mind would think of a daughter meeting her father as being immoral or a threat to law and order," he tweeted.

Just ahead of the EC's announcement of the new election date and schedule, Dr Cholnan also confirmed reports that Pheu Thai has begun putting up election posters around the country about its eight core policies.

The posters all have a portrait of Ms Paetongtarn, which Dr Cholnan said the party intends to put up 100 in each of the expected 400 constituencies countrywide.

He said there was nothing wrong with this as all expenses will be counted with other expenses allowed for electioneering and the party won't exceed the ceiling amount.

"The faster we move, the greater advantage we gain over other parties," he said.