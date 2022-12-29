Press takes aim at politicians in nicknames

The House of Representatives has been dubbed "Collapsible" by reporters on the parliament beat, in reference to its frequent inability to function due to the lack of quorum over the past year.

As many MPs have decided to hit the campaign trail early ahead of next year's elections, the House has been forced to abandon deliberations on several key pieces of legislation as not enough lawmakers were present as required by parliamentary rules -- with the government and opposition pointing the blame at each other.

Altogether, deliberations on 30 bills have been halted this year due to quorum reasons -- 15 of which were sponsored by parties in the coalition government, 12 by the opposition Move Forward Party, while two were submitted by the public.

Parliament president Chuan Leekpai received the sobriquet "Chuan Suan Seh", meaning "stuttering Chuan", as he often struggled to command the respect of lawmakers, despite his reputation and image as a veteran politician.

This year, reporters on the parliament beat said Mr Chuan's position was challenged by several less prominent politicians in the chamber on a number of matters, which they believed stemmed from ineffective communication between the government and MPs.

The Senate, meanwhile, received the nickname "Por Rubber Stamp" for its role in facilitating reforms which are in the interest of the "Three Por" clique, which consists of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.

The clique commanded the National Council for Peace and Order, which led the country following the 2014 coup against the Pheu Thai administration.

They also handpicked members of the Senate in a bid to secure their position.

Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai was dubbed "Taking a Break" over his lax conduct moderating parliament meetings, which raised questions over his suitability to lead the Senate.

The reporters said Mr Pornpetch has faced protests from lawmakers, some of whom accused him of being too eager to please parliament.

Opposition leader Cholnan Srikaew has been assigned the nickname "Faded", in stark contrast to the "Star Parliamentarian" recognition he received last year. He lost his shine after he was chosen to lead the main opposition Pheu Thai Party, reporters said, adding he has lost his lustre in parliamentary debates since then.

This year, reporters decided no lawmaker deserves to be awarded the title "Star Parliamentarian".