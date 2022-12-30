Anupong says he rules out UTN move

Anupong: Mulling retirement

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said on Thursday he has no plans to join the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party following Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's confirmation that he will contest the general election under its banner.

Political observers are watching closely what Gen Anupong, one of the "Three Por Generals", will do following Gen Prayut's decision to part company with the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) led by Gen Prawit Wongsuwon.

"Who? Which prime minister? I won't join the UTN. What prime minister are you talking about?" he told a reporter when asked if he would carry on in politics if asked to do so by the prime minister.

Gen Anupong, however, appeared to be thinking about retiring.

"I've looked at myself ... to see if I'm still fit for political work. I'm old and there are several younger people who have the will and the ability," he said.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday brushed aside criticism that several politicians were lured to his party by its financial clout, saying it had more to do with policy platforms and party management.

"Ammunition [money] is what others say. If money can make us win elections, we don't have to formulate policy and travel across the country to win support. There is no need to campaign if money can do that," he said.

Bhumjaithai has many former MPs under its wing after they defected ahead of the next election. On Dec 16, 31 MPs moved to the party, making it the biggest party switch of the year.

New Palang Dhamma Party leader, Dr Rawee Machamadon, said he and other small parties would consolidate to contest the polls.