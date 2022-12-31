Party 'no mere vehicle for PM'

UTN leader insists it is a vehicle to make society better and improve people's livelihoods, not a Trojan Horse for Prayut to stay in power

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, has reaffirmed his belief that the party's main aim is serving the best interests of the people rather than helping Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha cling on to power.

On Dec 23, Gen Prayut confirmed he would join the UTN, also known as Ruam Thai Sang Chart, and said he was ready to be a prime ministerial candidate for the party.

Gen Prayut clarified his intentions after the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), which nominated him in the 2019 general election, said it would name party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon as its sole prime ministerial candidate.

"I decided to join Ruam Thai Sang Chart. Let's be at ease now. In the end, it's up to the people whether they support me or not," he said.

Three days earlier, Gen Prayut appointed Mr Pirapan as the new secretary-general to the PM amid speculation Gen Prayut would soon join the UTN.

Observers say Mr Pirapan, in his new post, wields considerable power. In some cases, he could act on the premier's behalf, thus serving as a de facto "No.2" prime minister.

The appointment is also seen by some pundits as a signal Gen Prayut is determined to compete in the next general election, expected to take place in the first half of next year.

The UTN was founded in March 2021 by Seksakol Atthawong, a former aide to the prime minister. primarily to back Gen Prayut retaining power as premier.

Not a platform for Prayut

However, Mr Pirapan denied criticism the party was set up with the specific mission of serving as a platform for Gen Prayut to stay in power.

He told the Bangkok Post he did not know Gen Prayut personally before, and only met him for the first time three years ago when he was appointed as an adviser to the prime minister.

"I designed the party's logo and had the party's offices renovated. I want to see a party that has the people's best interests at heart.

"I want it to be a people's party, a party that people can rely on, not one that pursues its own interests," Mr Pirapan said.

"The party was established not for the sake of Gen Prayut. But he is a decent person. The party seeks to bring decent people together," he said.

"I have been happy working for him over the past three years. If I can continue to do so, that will be for the benefit of the people," he said.

"The prime minister thinks differently from politicians. He always puts the people's best interests first," Mr Pirapan said.

According to a source, Gen Prayut is expected to chair the UTN's "super board", which will be run under a two-tier structure.

There will be the party executive board as well as the top-tier "super board" that supervises the overall operations of the party.

Gen Prayut will most likely assume the chairman's role on the super board, which will be made up of the party leader, deputy leaders and the party's secretary-general.

The final decisions on crucial matters will rest with the super board, the source said.

The structure will effectively place Gen Prayut as shadow party leader or head of the UTN "family", the source said.

Asked what role in the party Gen Prayut would assume if he joins it, Mr Pirapan said he could fill any role he sees fit or refuse to accept any position if he so wishes.

25 seats 'in the bag'

Mr Pirapan brushed aside critics who talk down the party's prospects in the next election, saying he is confident the UTN will secure more than 25 House seats so it can nominate Gen Prayut as its prime ministerial candidate, as stipulated by the constitution.

With Gen Prayut's achievements, Mr Pirapan said he believed voters will support him.

He denied reports of conflicts among potential candidates competing for the same constituencies.

"The party upholds the principle of fairness. If I cannot handle the party's internal affairs, how can I do so for the country?" he asked.

Pirapan for PM?

Asked whether he has his sights set on becoming prime minister one day, Mr Pirapan said he has no such ambition.

But whether he will be nominated as a second candidate for prime minister after Gen Prayut depends on the party executive board, he said.

"I'm not interested in becoming prime minister. I want to focus my attention on running the party," he said.

He downplayed talk of the UTN being another branch of the Democrat Party, given that several Democrats have defected to it. "I used to be a Democrat. I will make the most of my experience in the Democrat Party for the betterment of the UTN."

On Dec 27, Mr Pirapan said it is likely Gen Prayut will apply for UTN membership after the New Year. He was responding to questions from reporters as to when the prime minister will officially become a member of the new party.

Observers said that as a UTN member, Gen Prayut would be able to assume a key role in the party and will be actively involved in key decision-making.

This is in stark contrast to the situation at the PPRP. While Gen Prayut was nominated by the PPRP as its "outsider" candidate in the 2019 general election, he was not an official party member. As such, he had scant involvement in the PPRP's affairs, observers said.