Gen Prawit upbeat on electoral success
Thailand
Politics

published : 1 Jan 2023 at 12:13

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, right, is seen at Government House on Dec 6. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said his ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) should remain in government after the next general election and would then work to improve people's lives.

Gen Prawit said he was confident that after the next general election, his PPRP would be a part of the next coalition government.

"After the past [election] we had more than 100 MPs two months after we formed the party. Now I have been with the party for as long as four years, how can we fail?" Gen Prawit said.

"The party was established to take care of Thai people. We would like to work for the public interest so that people will have even better lives. This has been the goal for the Palang Pracharath Party over the past 3-4 years," he said.

Gen Prawit also said that all his party's MPs were united and cooperative.

He declined to comment on the possibility of his nomination as the PPRP's prime ministerial candidate.

Asked to choose between his military life and political life, Gen Prawit said he preferred his military life to the political one.

