House set to be dissolved before end of tenure

Thanakorn: Eager to switch party

The House of Representatives looks set to be dissolved before the end of its tenure in late March, said Prime Minister's Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

He said given the current political situation, the House will be disbanded shortly before the MPs' four-year term ends on March 28, said Mr Thanakorn, who is also a close aide of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

He said many MPs are worried they won't have enough time to move to another party if they stay on to complete their term.

"Once the House is dissolved, I can step over to a new party along with Gen Prayut," Mr Thanakorn said.

Gen Prayut recently confirmed that he is planning to become a member of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, with reports suggesting he will do so after the New Year.

Mr Thanakorn said he was still a member of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, although it is only a matter of time before he and Gen Prayut switch to a new party.

Political manoeuvring is intensifying in the lead-up to the next general election. The poll date is tentatively set on May 7, but if the House is disbanded, a new election date will be announced.

Mr Thanakorn said the party Gen Prayut will move to will be closely watched but he was sure that the public is ready to the prime minister another chance.

Gen Prayut was nominated as a prime minister candidate in the 2019 election by the PPRP.

Mr Thanakorn said he won't be the only politician in the PPRP to defect to the UTN.

Several MPs have pledged their allegiance to Gen Prayut and will enter the UTN as well, he said.

Earlier, the Green, Thai Rung Rueng, Thai Chana, Thai Ruam Thai, Thai Rungroj, and New Palang Dharma parties pledged to forge an alliance in a bid to stay competitive in the election, which will be held under different rules, according to Rawee Matchamadol, leader of the New Palang Dharma Party.