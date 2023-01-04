Pheu Thai: No early coalition deal

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew addresses the party general assembly in Bangkok on Dec 6, 2022. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Pheu Thai Party leader has denied a speculative report it is teaming up with another party to form the next coalition government, saying the report aims to discredit it.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Wednesday that the online report was misinformation placed to discredit Pheu Thai and obstruct its goal of a landslide victory at the general election.

"Pheu Thai does not join hands with any political party to form the government. It is focusing on its efforts towards a landslide victory," Dr Cholnan said.

"It is inappropriate for any political parties to join hands to form a coalition government before knowing the outcome of the election," he said.

The coalition-core party intended to win at least 251 House seats, so that it could overcome the vote by 250 senators when parliament votes for the next prime minister, he said.

Pheu Thai was confident of winning at least 251 House seats due to the quality of its MP candidates, their hard work, its policies and its prime ministerial candidates, the party leader said.

Pheu Thai would soon introduce its three prime ministerial candidates, he said.

Prasert Chanthararuangthong, the Pheu Thai secretary-general, said his party had introduced candidates for 300 constituencies and would present its candidates for the 100 other electorates by mid-January.